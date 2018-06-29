Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 2-32-47-49-68

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $232 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 7-28-37-62-63

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 2-18-20-35-41-51 Extra shot: 4

Estimated jackpot: $ 6 million

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 3-7-8-9-23

Friday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 10-11-25-36-43

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Fri. Pick 3 midday: 9-5-8 2

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 7-2-3 6

Fri. Pick 4 midday: 8-2-8-5 6

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 2-4-9-5 6

IOWA ONLY

Fri. Pick 3 Midday: 3-4-6

Fri. Pick 3 evening: 7-0-7

Fri. Pick 4 Midday: 6-7-7-2

Fri. Pick 4 evening: 1-3-5-5

