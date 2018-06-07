Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MEGA MILLIONS

Tuesday: 22-33-41-48-52

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

POWERBALL:

Wednesday: 23-28-41-53-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Thursday lotto: 11-12-18-26-40-42 Extra shot: 5

Estimated jackpot: $ 3.5 million

Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 3-12-25-30-43

Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 1-34-37-42-43

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Thurs. Pick 3 midday: 4-7-6 6

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 5-8-4 0

Thurs. Pick 4 midday: 9-4-5-8 4

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 7-6-0-1 5

IOWA ONLY

Thurs. Pick 3 Midday: 8-4-4

Thurs. Pick 3 evening: 8-8-7

Thurs. Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-3-2

Thurs. Pick 4 evening: 4-3-8-4

