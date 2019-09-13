{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 23-24-33-37-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-25-26-28-42

Thurs. Lotto: 1-15-19-22-29-51

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $4.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-8

Pick 3 Evening: 6-2-6

Pick 4 Midday: 2-2-3-2

Pick 4 Evening: 4-5-4-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-16-29-43-46 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 12-29-30-34-36

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.9 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-6-8

Pick Three Evening: 5-7-8

Pick Four Midday: 8-8-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 3-5-7-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-16-37-59-62

Mega Ball:5 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $154 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-17-24-53-57

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $60 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments