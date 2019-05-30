{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-13-34-40-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-30-37-42-45

Thus. Lotto: 3-5-12-26-38-51

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-4-4

Pick 3 Evening: 1-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-6-3-0

Pick 4 Evening: 4-1-2-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thus. drawing: 7-17-18-19-39 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-7-27-45-48

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $20.44 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-5-9

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-1

Pick Four Midday: 4-6-6-3

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-9-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 9-21-34-42-50

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $444 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 3-32-34-42-61

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $350 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments