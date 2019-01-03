Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-12-14-30-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-12-18-36-41

Thurs. Lotto: 21-26-28-30-39-43

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-1-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 0-3-1-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-2-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-4-17-30-31 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-10-18-19-41

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.3 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-1-3

Pick Three Evening: 2-6-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-1-0-9

Pick Four Evening: 6-0-2-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 34-44-57-62-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-12-42-46-56

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $69 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments