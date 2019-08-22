{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-5-6-30-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-9-27-28-42

Thurs. Lotto: 7-10-15-34-40-52

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-4-4

Pick 3 Evening: 1-7-9

Pick 4 Midday: 3-1-1-9

Pick 4 Evening: 4-6-7-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 7-9-14-22-42 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-25-31-34-37

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-0-3

Pick Three Evening: 9-2-0

Pick Four Midday: 5-2-9-0

Pick Four Evening: 3-0-7-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 8-14-25-51-63

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $90 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-21-22-29-32

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments