ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-20-30-32-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-22-25-40-43

Thurs. Lotto: 1-22-26-39-42-52

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-3-1

Pick 4 Midday: 0-5-2-6

Pick 4 Evening: 5-9-2-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 12-23-29-35-38 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-2-8-11-35

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.21 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-8-6

Pick Three Evening: 7-4-9

Pick Four Midday: 0-8-5-1

Pick Four Evening: 4-5-2-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-50-55-56-58

Mega Ball: 15 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $393 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-10-20-44-57

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $308 million

