ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-27-32-40-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-4-15-26-42

Thurs. Lotto: 12-19-21-26-29-37

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-4-6

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-5-8

Pick 4 Evening: 4-9-7-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-8-29-44-47 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 12-17-25-34-45

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16.68 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-3-0

Pick Three Evening: 5-3-6

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-1-7

Pick Four Evening: 3-6-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 15-20-32-37-52

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-10-21-35-46

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $414 million

