ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-7-24-30-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-16-27-29-32

Thurs. Lotto: 1-3-11-38-41-45

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-0-0

Pick 3 Evening: 4-3-2

Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-4-0

Pick 4 Evening: 5-7-5-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-21-44-47 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-14-15-26-46

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-4-0

Pick Three Evening: 9-8-3

Pick Four Midday: 0-3-1-3

Pick Four Evening: 7-8-1-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 7-24-30-48-67

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $212 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-32-35-36-65

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $166 million

