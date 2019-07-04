{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-6-14-16-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-11-12-25-44

Thurs. Lotto: 2-4-19-20-28-42

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-4-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-2-2-1

Pick 4 Evening: 8-1-6-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-7-31-43-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-12-19-36-48

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-4

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-2

Pick Four Midday: 9-2-8-3

Pick Four Evening: 8-3-1-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-25-37-40-55

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $95 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 40-43-45-50-61

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $165 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments