ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-27-30-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-22-31-33-39

Thurs. Lotto: 10-11-19-28-35-52

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-5

Pick 3 Evening: 9-1-9

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-5-0

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-4-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-19-23-26-42 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 16-22-32-36-42

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-6-0

Pick Three Evening: 4-4-1

Pick Four Midday: 0-2-2-4

Pick Four Evening: 8-5-5-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-26-40-48-64

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $121 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-9-26-44-68

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $194 million

