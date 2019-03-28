Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-3-13-39-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-20-22-38-41

Thurs. Lotto: 31-32-44-45-48-49

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: Not available

Pick 4 Midday: 4-7-4-1

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 21-31-34-40-44 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-20-28-36-48

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $17.27 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-7-5

Pick Three Evening: 5-9-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-7-2-2

Pick Four Evening: 6-0-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-14-22-43-58

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-20-37-44-62

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

