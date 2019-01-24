Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-3-9-18-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-5-18-22-45

Thurs. Lotto: 3-8-10-21-43-50

Extra shot: 6

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-0-1

Pick 3 Evening: 0-4-1

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-7-6

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-7-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 21-29-30-32-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-4-27-34-47

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $14.43 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-7-7

Pick Three Evening: 2-9-0

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-3-7

Pick Four Evening: 8-2-2-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-15-37-59-64

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $96 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 23-25-47-48-50

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $161 million

