ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-10-15-34-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-2-3-15-43

Thurs. Lotto: 6-18-32-35-46-51

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-5-4

Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-6

Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 1-9-5-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 11-12-23-24-25 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 18-42-44-48-52

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 2-7-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-8-2-3

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-1-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-12-16-49-57

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 18-36-45-47-69

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $495 million

