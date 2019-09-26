{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-7-29-31-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-11-16-33-36

Thurs. Lotto: 2-8-19-29-32-52

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-3

Pick 3 Evening: 7-3-0

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-1-4

Pick 4 Evening: 4-5-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-11-33-43-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-24-40-42-49

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.11 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-7-0

Pick Three Evening: 5-6-8

Pick Four Midday: 1-2-3-9

Pick Four Evening: 4-9-1-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 6-14-24-42-46

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 37-43-44-45-53

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments