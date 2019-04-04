Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-11-21-26-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-11-15-32-43

Thurs. Lotto: 1-3-10-23-31-49

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $15.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-2-1

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-7

Pick 4 Midday: 3-6-9-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-3-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-4-8-16-27 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-19-28-35-41

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.45 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-4

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-7-7

Pick Four Evening: 0-7-6-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 33-47-58-59-64

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $104 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-19-25-32-49

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $68 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments