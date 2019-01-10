Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-8-24-42-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-12-13-18-39

Thurs. Lotto: 6-16-22-24-30-41

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-5-6

Pick 3 Evening: 6-7-7

Pick 4 Midday: 8-0-0-1

Pick 4 Evening: 6-5-3-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-13-21-34-43 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-19-35-44-50

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.46 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-4-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-2-2-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 13-26-29-38-64

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-19-37-49-59

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $96 million

