ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-27-29-30-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-10-15-23-38

Thurs. Lotto: 3-12-14-19-22-42

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $9.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-3-4 Fireball: 1

Pick 3 Evening: 2-5-3 Fireball: 1

Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-7-3 Fireball: 3

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-0-0 Fireball: 7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 24-26-32-38-42  Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-6-18-26-45

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $15.05 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-2-0

Pick Three Evening: 0-6-1

Pick Four Midday: 7-4-0-5

Pick Four Evening: 0-4-6-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 15-32-39-50-65

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-8-14-24-69

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $242 million

