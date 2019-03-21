Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-7-9-20-29

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-5-9-15-27

Thurs. Lotto: 6-9-12-30-47-50

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-1-0

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-2-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-24-26-27-38 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-21-22-38-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $17.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-0-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-4-0-5

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-8-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-42-53-67-68

Mega Ball: 15 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-14-50-53-63

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $625 million

