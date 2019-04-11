Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-24-29-35-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-15-16-27-42

Thurs. Lotto: 11-15-21-41-48-49

Extra shot: 24

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 3-6-6

Pick 4 Midday: 5-9-7-1

Pick 4 Evening: 0-0-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-17-30-35-39 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-14-16-24-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $18.06 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-3-9

Pick Three Evening: 7-9-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-8-7-5

Pick Four Evening: 8-4-3-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-22-34-44-58

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $140 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-21-23-39-67

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $101 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments