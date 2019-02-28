Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-15-24-28-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-16-21-27-28

Thurs. Lotto: 5-8-18-31-39-41

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-8-2

Pick 3 Evening: 1-4-6

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-0-9

Pick 4 Evening: 5-7-0-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-7-10-29-37 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 27-33-35-43-52

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-2-4

Pick Three Evening: 8-7-4

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-2-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-12-14-24-60

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $267 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 21-31-42-49-59

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $348 million

