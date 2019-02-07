Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-6-38-42-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-7-14-42-43

Thurs. Lotto: 5-6-17-26-28-52

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-1

Pick 3 Evening: 4-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 0-6-6-7

Pick 4 Evening: 9-7-1-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-23-29-34-43 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-15-35-41-47

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $14.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 1-9-0

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-4-0

Pick Four Evening: 7-6-4-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-34-36-59-66

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $157 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-13-28-38-63

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $224 million

