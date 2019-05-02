{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-10-22-32-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-15-28-30-35

Thurs. Lotto: 3-6-8-16-34-49

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-7-6

Pick 3 Evening: 8-1-9

Pick 4 Midday: 5-3-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 5-4-9-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-7-9-25-33 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-9-33-46-47

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.26 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-2-0

Pick Three Evening: 7-1-0

Pick Four Midday: 6-7-0-9

Pick Four Evening: 5-6-3-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 24-37-41-61-70

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $252 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-23-28-56-66

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $199 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments