ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-29-33-34-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-12-18-35-37

Thurs. Lotto:  4-21-31-34-39-50

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-5-5

Pick 3 Evening: 9-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-1-6

Pick 4 Evening: 0-2-7-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 15-31-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-3-13-22-49

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.52 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-7-9

Pick Three Evening: 2-2-7

Pick Four Midday: 5-4-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 2-0-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-38-39-54-59

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $262 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-9-21-29-64

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $246 million

