Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-20-24-26-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-13-19-33-40

Thurs. Lotto: 1-11-12-22-27-40

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $8.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-7-4 Fireball: 8

Pick 3 Evening: 8-4-6 Fireball: 6

Pick 4 Midday: 9-2-4-8 Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-6-7 Fireball: 8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life 

Thurs. drawing: 4-6-10-29-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-10-23-38-41

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $14.43 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-5-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-5-5

Pick Four Midday: 8-2-3-6

Pick Four Evening: 0-5-9-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-33-53-54-62

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $125 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-12-16-29-54

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $174 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments