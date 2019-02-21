Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-11-18-30-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-19-31-38-40

Thurs. Lotto: 1-29-31-39-41-51

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-3

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-1-8

Pick 4 Evening: 3-1-1-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 15-21-23-27-37 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 12-15-16-21-46

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $15.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-7-2

Pick Three Evening: 6-9-7

Pick Four Midday: 3-2-6-2

Pick Four Evening: 0-2-3-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 17-24-34-56-65

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $224 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 27-49-50-51-52

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $304 million

