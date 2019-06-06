{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-19-20-31-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-8-32-34-40

Thurs. Lotto: 20-25-29-36-41-44

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-8

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-7

Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-6-6

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-9-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-22-28-29-42 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-9-29-38-46

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.54 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-7-5

Pick Three Evening: 9-0-3

Pick Four Midday: 3-5-3-0

Pick Four Evening: 7-4-0-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 25-37-46-48-68

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $530 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 17-23-28-34-38

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $53 million

