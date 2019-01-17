Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-18-32-36-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-18-33-42-43

Thurs. Lotto: 13-22-30-33-47-48

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-5-6 Fireball: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-4-8 Fireball: 1 

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-8-6 Fireball: 9

Pick 4 Evening: 1920  Fireball: 6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-22-27-38-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-21-42-45-51

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $13.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-0-9

Pick Three Evening: 8-8-8

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-3-0

Pick Four Evening: 5-2-1-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tue. drawing: 29-52-58-60-62

Mega Ball: 7  Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $68 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-29-31-56-61

Powerball: 1  Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $129 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments