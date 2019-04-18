Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-13-25-27-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-13-25-31-45

Thurs. Lotto: 4-19-38-47-49-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 1-6-6

Pick 4 Midday: 1-7-0-2

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-2-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-27-28-47 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-17-24-34-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $18.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-9

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-3-6-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-29-34-48-54

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-15-17-46-66

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $136 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments