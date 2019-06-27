{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-9-12-13-17

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: not available

Thurs. Lotto: not available

Extra shot: NA

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-0-1

Pick 3 Evening: not available

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-7-1

Pick 4 Evening: not available

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: Not available Lucky Ball: NA

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-10-14-33-36

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.19 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-4-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-1-6-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 24-33-45-47-61

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $71 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-5-16-22-54

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $137 million

