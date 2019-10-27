{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-11-12-29-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-19-31-39-43

Sat. Lotto: 11-19-27-40-42-44

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-8-4

Pick 3 Evening: 6-1-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-5-7

Pick 4 Evening: 5-7-2-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-13-24-38-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 23-24-34-39-50

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.29 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-5-2

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-0-1-7

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-24-25-52-60

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-20-48-54-59

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $140 million

