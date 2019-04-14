Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-23-41-44-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-15-17-22-40

Sat. Lotto: 3-16-21-31-38-39

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-8-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-8-0

Pick 4 Evening: 7-2-7-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-17-30-35-39 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 21-23-27-31-37

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.4 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-8-0-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-24-25-40-70

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $157 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-17-26-32-49

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $118 million

