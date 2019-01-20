Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-4-18-19-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 21-22-25-34-38

Sat. Lotto: 16-23-34-41-43-51

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-8-1 Fireball: 6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-4 Fireball: 7

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-4-2 Fireball: 5

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-7-6  Fireball: 3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-22-27-38-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 24-29-46-49-51

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-4-3

Pick Three Evening: 0-3-6

Pick Four Midday: 3-6-2-7

Pick Four Evening: 9-0-7-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-43-48-62-64

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $82 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-8-41-65-66

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $129 million

