Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-18-27-28-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-24-32-34-42

Sat. Lotto: 6-11-25-30-49-51

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-4-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-6-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-4-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-13-21-34-43 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-17-19-32-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $13.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-1-1

Pick Three Evening: 3-0-0

Pick Four Midday: 3-3-2-8

Pick Four Evening: 5-6-4-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-5-31-62-69

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 7-36-48-57-58

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $112 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments