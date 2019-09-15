{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 23-27-31-42-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-16-21-29-35

Sat. Lotto: 1-3-12-16-19-37

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-7

Pick 4 Midday: 6-1-3-2

Pick 4 Evening: 4-9-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-16-29-43-46 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-9-16-37-43

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.95 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-9-0

Pick Three Evening: 3-5-2

Pick Four Midday: 8-1-2-5

Pick Four Evening: 3-0-2-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-16-37-59-62

Mega Ball:5 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-27-31-36-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

