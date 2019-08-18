{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-10-12-42-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 21-25-30-32-33

Sat. Lotto: 3-16-22-28-46-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-6-1

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-7

Pick 4 Midday: 5-4-6-9

Pick 4 Evening: 7-4-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-11-13-19-27 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-20-22-39-52

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.55 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-9-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-6-1-8

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-14-24-26-46

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $79 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 18-21-24-30-60

Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

