{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-29-33-42-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 24-26-33-35-38

Sat. Lotto: 8-10-15-20-39-40

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-4-5

Pick 3 Evening: 9-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 1-1-4-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-4-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-10-15-18-40 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-27-32-37-39

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-7-8

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-8-6-4

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-4-10-39-58

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-17-35-38-60

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments