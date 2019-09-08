{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-10-16-32-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-3-17-29-36

Sat. Lotto: 24-27-33-42-43-44

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-3-7

Pick 3 Evening: 8-7-8

Pick 4 Midday: 8-4-9-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-8-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-32-38-47 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-7-10-22-34

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.58 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-0-4-9

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-11-13-19-31

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $154 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-20-41-42-56

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

