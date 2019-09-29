{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-13-19-25-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-12-22-30-33

Sat. Lotto: 11-17-22-25-30-35

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-6-5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-1

Pick 4 Midday: 5-8-2-9

Pick 4 Evening: 3-0-1-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-11-33-43-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-23-39-44-47

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.2 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-5-8

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-8-0-4

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-20-31-43-45

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $44 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-23-34-51-55

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

