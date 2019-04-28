{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-9-27-33-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-24-34-39-45

Sat. Lotto: 9-17-18-34-40-42

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-4

Pick 3 Evening: not available

Pick 4 Midday: 9-6-8-1

Pick 4 Evening: 0-2-3-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-21-44-47 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-11-44-47-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $19.05 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-8-1

Pick Three Evening: 0-7-8

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-7-5

Pick Four Evening: 3-2-4-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-17-23-30-46

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $229 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-29-41-45-62

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $181 million

