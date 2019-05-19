{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-7-10-26-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-14-20-23-41

Sat. Lotto: 2-17-24-41-46-47

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-3-8

Pick 3 Evening: 1-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-3-8-1

Pick 4 Evening: 0-4-2-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-18-26-28-32 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-22-26-28-40

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.03 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-2-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-1-0-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-17-28-32-63

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $367 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-10-25-66-67

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $288 million

