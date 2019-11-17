{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-19-24-28-29

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-19-30-35-38

Sat. Lotto: 7-14-15-17-26-36

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-6-7

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-3

Pick 4 Midday: 5-4-9-4

Pick 4 Evening: 9-5-1-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-11-21-22-30 Lucky Ball:14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-15-26-46-48

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot:  $5.11 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-9-4

Pick Three Evening:  Not available

Pick Four Midday: 4-6-5-1

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing:  12-19-34-35-68

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $194 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing:   14-22-26-55-63

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $80 million

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments