Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-15-20-39-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-13-20-36-44

Sat. Lotto: 28-31-35-41-45-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-3 Fireball: 4

Pick 3 Evening: 9-8-7 Fireball: 8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-3-7 Fireball: 7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-7-9-5 Fireball: 3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-21-26-40-41 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-16-20-41-44

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $12.8 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-8-0

Pick Three Evening: 6-3-2

Pick Four Midday: 8-4-0-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-2-9-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 10-13-61-62-70

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $321 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 21-28-30-40-59

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $294 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments