ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-14-26-41-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-15-33-36-40

Sat. Lotto: 9-16-18-21-25-33

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $7 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-6-6

Pick 3 Evening: 0-8-9

Pick 4 Midday: 1-6-1-1

Pick 4 Evening: 5-6-6-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-13-42-43-44 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-3-21-25-32

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-4-9

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-7-2-0

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-38-44-48-70

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-14-36-51-54

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

