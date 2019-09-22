{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 27-28-31-32-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-19-32-36-42

Sat. Lotto: 7-9-20-29-33-48

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-4-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 5-7-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 1-9-6-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-21-27-28-39 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-12-15-27-33

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.05 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-1-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-6-5-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 23-24-42-48-53

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $227 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-9-22-36-68

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

