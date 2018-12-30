Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-6-21-28-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-15-27-42-44

Sat. Lotto: 3-10-32-41-47-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-8-3 Fireball: 6

Pick 3 Evening: 4-0-5 Fireball: 2

Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-6-3 Fireball: 1

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-4-8 Fireball: 5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-16-32-39-41 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 25-26-33-49-50

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.93 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-5-2

Pick Three Evening: 1-0-5

Pick Four Midday: 1-5-4-7

Pick Four Evening: 9-4-1-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-10-25-37-38

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $415 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 12-42-51-53-62

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

