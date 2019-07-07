{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-14-18-34-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-29-30-38-42

Sat. Lotto: 8-15-33-39-48-51

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-9-0-7

Pick 4 Evening: 4-5-0-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-7-31-43-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 20-22-43-47-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-9-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-8-3-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-38-47-57-63

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $107 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-8-23-46-65

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $180 million

