ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-24-26-28-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-8-23-36-42

Sat. Lotto: 6-11-21-33-49-50

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $13.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-0-6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-8-5

Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-1-5

Pick 4 Evening: 8-3-1-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 11-12-23-24-25 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 29-30-32-47-49

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $16.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-2-6

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-5

Pick Four Midday: 8-2-6-5

Pick Four Evening: 9-4-0-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-29-56-62-64

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 30-34-39-53-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $495 million

