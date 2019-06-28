{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-23-27-32-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-9-17-26-39

Thurs. Lotto: 8-10-23-24-39-46

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $5.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-9-2

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-2-9

Pick 4 Evening: 4-9-5-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-16-19-23-27 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-10-14-33-36

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.19 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-7-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-9-8-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-35-49-53-63

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-5-16-22-54

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $137 million

