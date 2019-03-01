Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-27-29-31-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-11-22-43-45

Thurs. Lotto: 5-8-18-31-39-41

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $11 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-2-4

Pick 3 Evening: 5-2-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-1-3-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-2-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-7-10-29-37 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 27-33-35-43-52

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-9-6

Pick Three Evening: 3-4-4

Pick Four Midday: 7-3-4-4

Pick Four Evening: 7-9-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 29-33-39-60-66

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $267 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 21-31-42-49-59

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $348 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments